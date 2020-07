GCS: 1,104 new coronavirus infection cases reported in Romania

GCS: 1,104 new coronavirus infection cases reported in Romania. The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 1,104 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, over the previous informative bulletin, following tests done at the national level. They are cases that have not had a previous positive test, the GCS (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]