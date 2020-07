ING Reports 144% Growth in Savings Accounts in Q2/2020

ING Reports 144% Growth in Savings Accounts in Q2/2020. The number of savings accounts opened by ING Romania customers through the Home’Bank platform grew at an annual rate of 144% in the second quarter of 2020, also driven by the bank's launch of a savings solution that allows the rounding up of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]