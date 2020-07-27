 
Romaniapress.com

July 27, 2020

150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany
Jul 27, 2020

150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany.

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that 150 Romanians working on a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19, and the farm was quarantined by local authorities on Sunday. "As many as 174 farm workers tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, another 298 tested negative, and five will be retested today as initial tests were inconclusive," according to a MAE press statement that mentions preliminary information received from the German authorities. About 480 people work on that farm, most of them Romanian nationals. Exact data on the situation of Romanians will be supplied after the completion of the centralisation of the results by nationality. All infected people underwent a medical check-up on Monday morning, as their health was good. Quarantined people will also be provided with food and bare necessities. MAE says representatives of the farm have confirmed the dissemination of the contact data of the consular office among the Romanian citizens, but so far no requests for consular assistance have been received in connection with this situation. The Consulate General of Romania in Munich continues its dialogue with the German authorities and farm representatives and is prepared to provide consular assistance in strict compliance with the measures adopted by local authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Consulate General of Romania in Munich: 0049 089 553307 and 0049 089 98106143, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad and (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators as emergency calls. They can also call the consulate's emergency line 0049 1602087789. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Signal Iduna Romania to announce the appointment of Nicolae Trofin as a Member of the company's Board of Directors The insurance company Signal Iduna Romania, leader in the health insurance segment related to the life insurance activity, in terms of volume, appoints Nicolae Trofin as the new Member of the company’s Board of Directors. He will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the Division which (...)

GRAMPET's Roserv Oil Acquires RAFO Onesti Industrial Platform Roserv Oil, part of freight railway operator GRAMPET Group, has acquired the industrial platform of bankrupt oil refinery RAFO Onesti in a public tender coordinated by RAFO's liquidator CITR, the leading insolvency practice firm in (...)

ING Reports 144% Growth in Savings Accounts in Q2/2020 The number of savings accounts opened by ING Romania customers through the Home’Bank platform grew at an annual rate of 144% in the second quarter of 2020, also driven by the bank's launch of a savings solution that allows the rounding up of (...)

GCS: 1,104 new coronavirus infection cases reported in Romania The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Monday that 1,104 new cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, over the previous informative bulletin, following tests done at the national level. They are cases that have not had a previous positive test, the GCS (...)

GCS: Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22 to 2,206 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday that in the last 24 hours 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania, the death toll thus reaching 2,206. The latest victims are 11 men and 8 women, (...)

HAGAG Development Europe Gets Building Permit for H Eliade 9 Residence Project Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe, part of Hagag Group of Israel, said Monday it has secured a building permit for its H Eliade 9 Residence luxury residential project located in the Primaverii area in Bucharest.

Clifford Chance Badea provided buy-side advisory to Kingspan Group PLC, who signed an agreement to acquire TeraPlast's Steel division Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, advised Kingspan Group PLC, the global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions, throughout negotiations to acquire TeraPlast Group’s steel division, namely TeraSteel SA, TeraSteel DOO (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |