150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany

150 Romanian farmhands test positive for COVID-19 in Germany. Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) announced on Monday that 150 Romanians working on a farm in the Dingolfing-Landau region, Germany, tested positive for COVID-19, and the farm was quarantined by local authorities on Sunday. "As many as 174 farm workers tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, another 298 tested negative, and five will be retested today as initial tests were inconclusive," according to a MAE press statement that mentions preliminary information received from the German authorities. About 480 people work on that farm, most of them Romanian nationals. Exact data on the situation of Romanians will be supplied after the completion of the centralisation of the results by nationality. All infected people underwent a medical check-up on Monday morning, as their health was good. Quarantined people will also be provided with food and bare necessities. MAE says representatives of the farm have confirmed the dissemination of the contact data of the consular office among the Romanian citizens, but so far no requests for consular assistance have been received in connection with this situation. The Consulate General of Romania in Munich continues its dialogue with the German authorities and farm representatives and is prepared to provide consular assistance in strict compliance with the measures adopted by local authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Romanian nationals can request consular assistance by calling the Consulate General of Romania in Munich: 0049 089 553307 and 0049 089 98106143, with the calls being rerouted to the Centre for Contact and Support of Romanian Citizens Abroad and (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators as emergency calls. They can also call the consulate's emergency line 0049 1602087789. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]