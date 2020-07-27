Signal Iduna Romania to announce the appointment of Nicolae Trofin as a Member of the company’s Board of Directors



Signal Iduna Romania to announce the appointment of Nicolae Trofin as a Member of the company’s Board of Directors.

The insurance company Signal Iduna Romania, leader in the health insurance segment related to the life insurance activity, in terms of volume, appoints Nicolae Trofin as the new Member of the company’s Board of Directors. He will be responsible for coordinating the activity of the Division which (...)