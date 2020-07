Agroland Profit Drops 40% in 2019 Due to Expansion Investments

Agroland Profit Drops 40% in 2019 Due to Expansion Investments. Agroland Business System, a company developed by entrepreneur Horia Cardos, which owns a chain of supermarkets catering to farmers, had a turnover of RON133.6 million in 2019, down 1.8% on the year, and a net profit of RON2.5 million, down 40.2% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]