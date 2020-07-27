PM Orban calls on city mayors to back Gov't's actions to limit novel coronavirus spread

PM Orban calls on city mayors to back Gov't's actions to limit novel coronavirus spread. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday called on local government officials to support the Government's efforts to combat the risk of the novel coronavirus spread. Orban sent this message in a video conference with the members of the General Assembly of the Cities of Romania Association. "I have only one simple message: be with us in the action to combat the risk of virus spreading. The attitude of mayors is very important, the extent to which mayors give public messages in the community and also do not forget the extent to which administrative acts can reduce epidemiological risk. I give you one example: city halls issue operating permits for many types of activities, we can only partially suspend certain types of activities, while the suspension of permits is the exclusive prerogative of the city hall and I ask you to cooperate in the effort we have to limit the spread of the virus," said Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]