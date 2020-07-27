Masks could become mandatory even in crowded outdoor spaces amid high number of COVID-19 cases in Romania



Masks could become mandatory even in crowded outdoor spaces amid high number of COVID-19 cases in Romania.

Limiting the open hours for terraces and clubs and making face masks mandatory in crowded public spaces, such as the markets and boardwalks, are among the new restrictions considered by the Romanian authorities, according to prime minister Ludovic Orban. Many Romanians have flocked to the (...)