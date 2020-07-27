FinMin says country is ready for any development in relation to Covid-19



FinMin says country is ready for any development in relation to Covid-19.

Minister of Finance Florin Citu says the authorities are ready for any situation that might appear in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the economy will remain open. "Today we can keep the economy open, even when dealing with very tough situations, for today we have masks, we have disinfectants and everything else that these companies in Romania need to be able to function, based on certain rules. They might not be able to function at 100 per cent of their capacity, but we should be able to avoid shutting them down as we did in March and April. Now we have prepared things differently. We are ready, we have reserves and we have stocks, things are different. We know and I believe that we are prepared to live with this virus for a while. We must get used to this situation and we must adapt. If every one of us observes the rules, I believe it will be easier for all," Citu told B1 TV private television broadcaster. Asked if the Romanian economy would survive another month of shutdown, as it happened in March, the Minister said yes, but that the authorities take all the necessary measures to not reach that point. "Yes. The answer is yes. The same as we were prepared at that particular moment, even if at the beginning of the year I was being attacked for building that buffer, for preparing for crisis situations (...) and then the crisis actually came and I was ready for it. The same as I am now. I have always said that I will manage the public finance with caution and of a responsible manner. So yes, we are ready for any situation. But, of course, we will take the measure to avoid reaching that point," said the Minister of Finance. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)