EC grants EUR 47 mln for regional hospital in southern Romania

EC grants EUR 47 mln for regional hospital in southern Romania. The European Commission (EC) has approved an investment worth EUR47 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to build an 800-bed Regional Emergency Hospital (REH) in Craiova, southern Romania. The total value of the project in Craiova is estimated at RON 2.85 billion (EUR 590 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]