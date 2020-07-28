Israeli developer builds EUR 16 mln residential project in exclusive Bucharest area

Israeli developer builds EUR 16 mln residential project in exclusive Bucharest area. Israeli real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe has received the construction permit for the premium residential project H Eliade 9 Residence, located in Bucharest's Primaverii neighborhood. The works are scheduled to start in August of this year and involve an investment of EUR 16 mln. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]