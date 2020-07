Romanian gambling group Superbet takes over online peer Lucky7

Romanian gambling group Superbet took over a majority stake of 60% in online peer Lucky7. "It's a perfect match between Superbet and Lucky7. Lucky 7 is a young but financially strong company (EUR 17 million turnover in Q2), with a solid experience in digital marketing. Superbet group is the (...)