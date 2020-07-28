Romanian railway group takes over bankrupt refinery Rafo to turn it into logistics hub

Romanian railway group takes over bankrupt refinery Rafo to turn it into logistics hub. Romanian railway transport group Grampet, controlled by local businessman Gruia Stoica, took over the bankrupt refinery Rafo Onesti. The value of the transaction is USD 6 million plus VAT according to official sources quoted by local Profit.ro. The group plans to turn the refinery into a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]