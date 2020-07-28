Romanian Cătălin Borcoman, among the recently-appointed prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor's Office

Romanian Cătălin Borcoman, among the recently-appointed prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Romanian Cătălin Laurențiu Borcoman is among the 22 European prosecutors of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO). The prosecutors will supervise investigations and prosecutions and will constitute the EPPO College, together with the European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kövesi, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]