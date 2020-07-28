German tourist dies after being struck by lightning in Romania’s Rodnei Mountains

A German tourist died after being struck by lightning while hiking in Romania's Rodnei Mountains, Stiri.tvr.ro reported. He was part of a larger group of German tourists, who descended from the mountains this morning, July 28. Mountain rescuers from two counties were dispatched to help save (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]