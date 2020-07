Ryanair announces new route from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca

Ryanair announces new route from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca. Irish low-cost airline Ryanair announced a new route from Romania to Spain, starting March 28, 2021, as part of its next year’s summer schedule. The new route will operate twice a week from Bucharest to Palma de Mallorca. Ryanair’s Romanian customers can already book a trip to Palma on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]