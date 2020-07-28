Romania logs more than 1,000 coronavirus cases for seventh day in a row

Romania added 1,151 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 47,053 on Tuesday, July 28, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 594 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. Of the total cases, 26,128 patients have (...)