ROCA Investments Raises Share Capital by RON30.38M, to RON91.13M. ROCA Investments, part of Impetum Group, said Tuesday it has completed the first stage of a process to double its share capital this year, raising it by RON30.38 (EUR6.3 million), to RON91.13 million (EUR18.9 million). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]