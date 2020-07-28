GCS: 33 persons have died in past 24 hrs to COVID-19 taking total number to 2,239

GCS: 33 persons have died in past 24 hrs to COVID-19 taking total number to 2,239. Bucharest, July 28 /Agerpres/ - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday that in the last 24 hours, 33 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, with the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 2,239. According to the GCS, it is about 13 men and 20 women, admitted in hospitals in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Caras-Severin, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Prahova, Sibiu, Vrancea and in Bucharest. Of the latest victims, one was recorded in the age category 20-29 years, one death in the age category 40-49 years, 6 in the age category 50-59 years, 13 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 9 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 3 deaths in the category over 80 years. The GCS says that 31 of the deaths recorded were of patients with comorbidities, and 2 of the deceased patients had no comorbidity.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]