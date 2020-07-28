Hagag Development Europe receives building permit for H Eliade 9 resi-scheme in Bucharest

Hagag Development Europe receives building permit for H Eliade 9 resi-scheme in Bucharest. 16 million euros will be invested in the new residential project Real estate developer HAGAG Development Europe received the building permit for H Eliade 9 Residence, its new residential project to be developed in Bucharest, Romania. Construction works are scheduled to start this August. 16 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]