AEP Chairman: Preparations for the local elections scheduled for September 27, start on Wednesday
Jul 28, 2020
The preparations for this year's local elections scheduled for September 27, start on Wednesday, Chairman of the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica announced on Monday. “Starting the day after tomorrow, [July] 29, the pre-electoral period begins when all the (...)
Romanian online bookstore sees increase in orders during social distancing, summer holiday periods
Online bookstore Libris.ro has seen a 27% y-o-y increase in the number of books ordered during the seven months of the year, which coincided with the social distancing requirements and the summer holidays. Most of the books were ordered from Bucharest, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, and Braşov. (...)
Central Romania: 17th-century cemetery uncovered in Sibiu
A team of archaeologists working with the Astra Museum in Sibiu, in central Romania, has uncovered a 17th-century cemetery close to the city's central area. They also found traces of a 19th-century foundry and ceramics dating back to the 14th century, Turnul Sfatului reported. The team (...)
Romania's daily coronavirus case count remains above 1,100
Romania added 1,182 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 48,235 on Wednesday, July 29, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 643 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. Of the total number of cases, 26,446 (...)
GCS: 1,182 new COVID-19 cases in Romania, total reaching 48,235
1,182 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, since the last report, following tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not had a prior positive test, the GCS mentions. Until Wednesday, (...)
Press Release: Business ideas during COVID-19
The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has already left us with important social and economic effects. Many companies worldwide went out of business and many more had to reinvent their business model in order to survive. Here are some business ideas that can be implemented during COVID-19. What are the (...)
IntMin Vela: Police to be equipped with last-generation Berettas as service pistols
The Romanian police will be equipped with new service weapons – Beretta last generation pistols, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday. “Today we had an important event for the Romanian Police, a turning point moment, if I may say so, in the evolution of the activity of the (...)
GCS: Another 30 people die to COVID-19, taking death toll to 2,269
The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 30 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, with the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 2,269.
According to the GCS, the latest having died are 15 men and 15 women, in hospitals in the counties of (...)
