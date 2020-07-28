MApN: National Anthem Day to be celebrated on Wednesday at garrisons around the country



The National Anthem Day will be celebrated, on Wednesday, by ceremonies organized in the garrisons around the country, according to the Law No. 99/1998, during which the National Anthem of Romania will be played and the flag will be hoisted. In Bucharest, the public ceremony will take place in (...)