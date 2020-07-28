ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart Safadi discuss measures taken during pandemic

ForMin Aurescu, Jordanian counterpart Safadi discuss measures taken during pandemic. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday had a phone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, upon the latter's initiative, discussing the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures adopted by the authorities in Bucharest and Amman. According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to Agerpres, the Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the Jordanian authorities for the efficient manner in which they managed the crisis. "The two officials reviewed the current stage of bilateral relations and appreciated the level of the dialogue between Romania and Jordan and the potential for further developing it. They also voiced their regret, in the context of the pandemic, that the 55th anniversary since the establishment of bilateral relations between the two countries couldn't be celebrated of a corresponding manner," reads the same release. Aurescu highlighted, at the same time, our country's interest in the "ambitious" development of the bilateral relations and the diversification of the bilateral cooperation fields. In this context, Minister Aurescu and his Jordanian counterpart agreed to make efforts in the next interval to relaunch the dynamics of sectoral contacts and the development of cooperation in fields of common interest such as trade exchanges, investments, agriculture, tourism and education, and also defence, including through the adoption of a consolidated cooperation plan to strengthen bilateral cooperation. According to MAE, the two high officials also exchanged opinion with respect to such topics of a common interest in the region, with an emphasis on the Peace Process in the Middle East. "In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for a sustainable solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, based on the two states solution, to coexist in peace and security, according to the international law, which is the only viable option to meet both sides' aspirations. Moreover, he voiced Romania's constant standpoint that any such unilateral measures must be avoided by the parties involved in the Process and also insisted on the need for resuming dialogue and direct negotiations. He also showed that there is need of a favourable context for the direct negotiations to be resumed, and also to stimulate such measures meant to increase the trust level between the parties, while referring to both the states in the region and the US and EU, alongside the other representatives of the international community, which can plan an important role in this," said the same release. Minister Aurescu hailed the "constructive" role of Jordan in the region, as a constant factor for "balance and moderation." The head of the Romanian diplomacy invited his Jordanian counterpart to visit Romania, and the latter accepted the proposal. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

