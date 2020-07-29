RO lawmakers pass law entitling them to set general election calendar

RO lawmakers pass law entitling them to set general election calendar. Romania’s Chamber of Deputies adopted on Monday, July 27, as a decision-making body, the draft law that stipulates that the Parliament sets the date of the parliamentary elections - as opposed to the Government under existing legislation, local daily Adevarul reported. The electoral calendar (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]