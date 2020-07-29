Owners of RO investment fund ROCA pour EUR 6.3 mln into it

Romanian investment and management platform for troubled companies ROCA Investments said its shareholders operated a RON 30.4 million (EUR 6.3 mln) capital increase. This was the first step of ROCA's plan to double its capital to some RON 122 mln (EUR 25 mln) by the end of this year to make new (...)