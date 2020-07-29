Romania’s insurance market up 8.8% in Q1

The volume of gross written premiums on Romania's insurance market (general and life) rose to RON 2.96 billion (EUR 622 million) in the first quarter of the year, 8.8% more than in the same period last year. The general insurance segment increased by 9.2% to RON 2.34 billion (EUR 493 mln).