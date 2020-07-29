Romania’s biggest office owner aims to raise EUR 1.5 bln in medium-term notes

Romania’s biggest office owner aims to raise EUR 1.5 bln in medium-term notes. Globalworth, the largest owner of office buildings in Romania, wants to launch a EUR 1.5 billion issue under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Program. The notes will be sold on the Dublin Stock Exchange. At the same time, Globalworth offered to redeem in advance a EUR 550 million issue due in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]