RO Govt. to guarantee bank loans for Tarom, Blue Air

RO Govt. to guarantee bank loans for Tarom, Blue Air. Romania's Government will complete the notification procedure related to the state aid extended to the two airline operators Tarom (state-owned) and Blue Air (private) by the end of July. The Transport Ministry announced this after the latest round of talks with representatives of the two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]