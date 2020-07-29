(P) Huawei launches first 5G tablet with graphene heat dissipation technology

(P) Huawei launches first 5G tablet with graphene heat dissipation technology. Graphene, the thinnest, and the hardest nanomaterial in the world, is being used as thermal control material for Huawei 5G products, which ensures superior heat dissipation for smart devices. Following the first use of graphene film in Huawei Mate 20X, Huawei launched Huawei MatePad Pro 5G in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]