New coronavirus prevention rules in Romania: Masks compulsory in crowded outdoor venues

New coronavirus prevention rules in Romania: Masks compulsory in crowded outdoor venues. The Emergency Situations Committee, led by prime minister Ludovic Orban, outlined on Tuesday, July 29, a new set of rules aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As such, wearing a mask becomes compulsory in crowded outdoor public venues, at certain hours. The venues and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]