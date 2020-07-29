JLL: Commercial Deals in Romania Grow 21% in 1H/2020; 90% of Volume in Bucharest

The volume of commercial real estate deals, which include office, retail, industrial and logistical projects and hotels, grew 21% on the year in the first half of 2020, heavily driven by office deals in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]