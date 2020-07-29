CFR Marfa Maintenance And Repair Division Exits Insolvency

CFR Marfa Maintenance And Repair Division Exits Insolvency. CFR IRLU, the maintenance and repair division of Romania's state-owned freight railway carrier CFR Marfa, has exited insolvency by restructuring its debts to the state budget outside the company restructuring plan, insolvency practice firm CITR announced (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]