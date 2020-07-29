Leroy Merlin 2019 Turnover Grows 21%, Profit Quadruples to RON167M

Leroy Merlin 2019 Turnover Grows 21%, Profit Quadruples to RON167M. French-held DIY retailer Leroy Merlin, which has 17 stores in Romania, posted a turnover of RON1.9 billion in 2019, up 21% on the byera, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]