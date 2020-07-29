Petrotel Lukoil Refinery Turns to Loss in 2019

Petrotel Lukoil, the operator of the refinery in Ploiesti held by Russia's Lukoil, registered a loss of RON67.6 million in 2019 from a profit of RON4.8 million in 2018, finance ministry data showed.