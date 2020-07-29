OMV Petrom Profit Halves in 1H/2020, to RON867M

OMV Petrom (SNP.RO), the biggest company listed on the Bucharest stock market, reported a net profit of RON867 million for the first half of 2020, down 56% on the year.