OMV Petrom, net profit drops by 56 pct in first half of the year. OMV Petrom, the main Romanian oil company, has obtained in the first half of this year a net profit of 867 million RON, by 56 pct less than in the similar period of last year, according to the half-year report sent, on Wednesday, to AGERPRES. Sales income stood at 10.069 billion RON, an 11 pct decrease. The decline of sales comes following the negative evolution of market prices and smaller sales volumes for oil products, the company's representatives explain.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]