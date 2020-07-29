PM Orban: Budget deficit is worrisome, all spending increase must be handled with caution

PM Orban: Budget deficit is worrisome, all spending increase must be handled with caution. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the budget deficit is worrisome and all spending increase must be handled with caution. “The budget deficit should not be compared to the deficit of other years. Not only Romania, but the entire world is faced with a pandemic that has (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]