C&W Echinox: Bucharest Calea Victoriei Area to Attract EUR300M Investments

C&W Echinox: Bucharest Calea Victoriei Area to Attract EUR300M Investments. Calea Victoriei in Bucharest, a 2.8-kilometer-long artery downtown, will continue to grow as an office and hotel hub in the next years as developers plans to build seven new office buildings and six hotels in investments that could exceed EUR300 million, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]