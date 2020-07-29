PM Orban: Budget deficit worrisome, requires utmost caution with all spending increase

PM Orban: Budget deficit worrisome, requires utmost caution with all spending increase. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the budget deficit is worrisome and all spending increase must be handled with caution. "The budget deficit should not be compared to the deficit of other years. Not only Romania, but the entire world is faced with a pandemic that has generated a severe economic crisis. This economic crisis has led to the closure of a lot of activities and has diminished the Romanian state's revenues from taxes, fees and other dues. The deficit is largely the result of this economic crisis caused by the epidemic. I believe that all the measures we have taken will generate favorable effects in the medium and long term, the fact that we left liquidity in the market for companies and citizens by postponing bank installments for a period of nine months, by speeding up VAT refunds, suspending seizures and foreclosures, by offering tax and duty forbearance - all these measures have been taken to ensure liquidity, to have financial resources in place to keep the market moving. This is a worrisome deficit we must take into account and which requires us to be extremely cautious about any increase in spending," Premier Orban said after attending an event dedicated to the National Anthem Day. He also pointed out that the government cannot decide on the pensions' raising rate before a mid-year report on the budgetary and financial situation is readied, and the forecasts of the National Strategy and Forecast Commission and other similar data from international bodies are available. "I haven't seen yet any country raise pensions and wages during this serious health crisis that has triggered an economic crisis, but we are under pressure and we will increase pensions and (child) allowances, yet by an amount that is really affordable for the Romanian economy," Orban said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian online bookstore sees increase in orders during social distancing, summer holiday periods Online bookstore Libris.ro has seen a 27% y-o-y increase in the number of books ordered during the seven months of the year, which coincided with the social distancing requirements and the summer holidays. Most of the books were ordered from Bucharest, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, and Braşov. (...)



Central Romania: 17th-century cemetery uncovered in Sibiu A team of archaeologists working with the Astra Museum in Sibiu, in central Romania, has uncovered a 17th-century cemetery close to the city's central area. They also found traces of a 19th-century foundry and ceramics dating back to the 14th century, Turnul Sfatului reported. The team (...)



Romania's daily coronavirus case count remains above 1,100 Romania added 1,182 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 48,235 on Wednesday, July 29, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 643 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. Of the total number of cases, 26,446 (...)



GCS: 1,182 new COVID-19 cases in Romania, total reaching 48,235 1,182 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, since the last report, following tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that have not had a prior positive test, the GCS mentions. Until Wednesday, (...)



Press Release: Business ideas during COVID-19 The 2020 coronavirus pandemic has already left us with important social and economic effects. Many companies worldwide went out of business and many more had to reinvent their business model in order to survive. Here are some business ideas that can be implemented during COVID-19. What are the (...)



IntMin Vela: Police to be equipped with last-generation Berettas as service pistols The Romanian police will be equipped with new service weapons – Beretta last generation pistols, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Wednesday. “Today we had an important event for the Romanian Police, a turning point moment, if I may say so, in the evolution of the activity of the (...)



GCS: Another 30 people die to COVID-19, taking death toll to 2,269 The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 30 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, with the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 2,269. According to the GCS, the latest having died are 15 men and 15 women, in hospitals in the counties of (...)

