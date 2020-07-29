Central Romania: 17th-century cemetery uncovered in Sibiu

A team of archaeologists working with the Astra Museum in Sibiu, in central Romania, has uncovered a 17th-century cemetery close to the city's central area. They also found traces of a 19th-century foundry and ceramics dating back to the 14th century, Turnul Sfatului reported.