Romania’s daily coronavirus case count remains above 1,100. Romania added 1,182 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 48,235 on Wednesday, July 29, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. Separately, 643 patients who were retested still had the Covid-19 infection. Of the total number of cases, 26,446 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]