Romania to buy COVID-19 vaccine as Health Ministry takes necessary steps. President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace that the Ministry of Health has taken the necessary steps to purchase the COVID-19 vaccine together with other EU countries, insofar as it is available. "We are going to buy the vaccine, insofar as it is available, and medicines. This is the issue that the Ministry of Health is dealing with and I can tell you that the Ministry of Health has taken the necessary steps to be with the other EU states that have announced their intention to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it becomes available. We are inside the process," Iohannis told a news conference responding to a question about Romania's purchase of the vaccine. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]