President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that local elections can be organised in September if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t get worse and strict measures are being taken. “Personally, I am convinced that, if the pandemic doesn’t get worse and we take strict and specific measures, we can have (...)