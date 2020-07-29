President Iohannis: If pandemic doesn’t get worse and we take strict measures we can have elections
Jul 29, 2020
President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that local elections can be organised in September if the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t get worse and strict measures are being taken. “Personally, I am convinced that, if the pandemic doesn’t get worse and we take strict and specific measures, we can have (...)
