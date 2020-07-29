PM Orban: I ask ministries to get maximum involved in preparing partnership agreement with EU

PM Orban: I ask ministries to get maximum involved in preparing partnership agreement with EU. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday asked all ministries to get "maximum" involved in the preparation of the partnership agreement with the European Union, considering that the Government is going to put up for public debate the structure of programmes for the multiannual budget 2021-2027 as of July 31. "I ask the ministries to get maximum involved in the preparation of the partnership agreement because on July 31 we are putting up for public debate the structure of the programmes (...) for the multiannual budget 2021-2027. I also want to ask the ministries, under the coordination of the Ministry of European Funds, and of Mr Bolos, to present all project proposals to be able to finance them under the Recovery and Resilience Facility," Orban said at the government meeting on Wednesday. He brought to mind that the first version of the programme will have to be presented to the European Commission in October. "All the proposals of projects that you are going to make to be part of the Recovery and Resilience Facility must take into account several elements. They must be prepared at a certain level because there will be a very short interval for approvals, 2021-2022, 70 per cent and 30 per cent that depend on the economic developments, in 2023. More than that, the project must be completed until 2026," said the PM. He underscored that all provisions that will be included in the regulation draft and conditionalities to be imposed for accessing these funds - either grants or loans - must be considered. "We need to be prepared to absorb the funds fast under this programme. So, again, let's move fast," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]