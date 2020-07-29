 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2020

President Iohannis: US soldiers are always very much welcome in Romania
Jul 29, 2020

President Iohannis: US soldiers are always very much welcome in Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that the US soldiers are always "very much welcome" in Romania and that the global movement of troops of the US is meant to support allies on the Eastern Flank of NATO. He held a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, on which occasion the journalists asked him about the announcement made by the US in relation to the intention to withdraw some of the US soldiers from Germany. "I have listened to the US Secretary Mark Esper's statements on the global movement of the US troops very carefully and I understood that the global movement of troops is meant to strengthen the NATO posture, which is very important to us, because this is a movement meant to support the allies on the Eastern Flank of NATO, and we are part of the Eastern Flank. I also found out about the intention to move, by rotation or other procedures, a part of the US troops to the Black Sea area. But all these issues will be discussed under NATO formats, between the military and, to the extent in which clear decisions will be taken that concern us, obviously that we are going to communicate them to you," the head of the state said. He added that he did say before that there is need for more troops in the Black Sea area. "What I can tell you right now is that Romania has been saying for years now, and I have been saying, that we need more troops in the Black Sea area. We need increased attention to be paid to the Black Sea area. And if this is all that this movement of troops is about then we are very pleased. And in respect to the US soldiers, I can tell you that they are always very welcome in Romania," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: New measures regarding conditions for entering Denmark; Romania on the list of closed countries The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informed that the Danish authorities announced new measures regarding the conditions for entering the Kingdom's territory, which measures will enter into force on August 1, at 12.00 pm, Romania being included on list of "closed" (...)

National Committee for Emergency Situations to adopt decision on private events at terraces The National Committee for Emergency Situations will adopt a decision on the organization of private events at terraces, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. “We will analyze in the National Committee for Emergency Situations and we will decide on this topic, today, at the latest (...)

PM Orban in Medias: Gov't wants a partnership with the business environment to make the economy more dynamic The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and “really” increase the Romanians’ living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the Automecanica Medias (...)

PM Orban: Gov't wants a partnership with the business environment to make economy more dynamic The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and "really" increase the Romanians' living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the (...)

PSD's Romascanu accuses PNL gov't of losing control over COVID-19 pandemic Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now (...)

Mega Image Expands to Central Romania, Opens Store in Sibiu Dutch-Belgian grocery retailer Mega Image, owned by Ahold Delhaize, continues expanding in the central part of Romania by opening a store in Selimbar, Sibiu, its first in the area.

The Polish LPP brand Sinsay to open in Colosseum Mall a new concept and the largest store in Romania Sinsay, the Polish LPP brand signed with Colosseum Mall to open its flagship store in Bucharest, thus bringing an unique concept to the Romanian market. With a surface of 2000 sq m, the store from Colosseum Mall is going to be the largest LPP store in Romania, Sinsay branded. By... The post (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |