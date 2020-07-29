 
Romaniapress.com

July 29, 2020

Iohannis: We established priority areas to be funded with EU money; infrastructure - priority zero
Jul 29, 2020

Iohannis: We established priority areas to be funded with EU money; infrastructure - priority zero.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday evening that at the meeting with the prime minister and several ministers on the topic of European funds, priority areas were established that will be financed with money obtained from the EU, indicating investments in infrastructure. "We discussed the ways in which Romania can access and capitalize on the 80 billion euros, money that we obtained through the negotiations in Brussels. We established the priority areas that we will finance with this money, because we want Romania to prosper in the coming years and this can only be done through massive investments in areas with major impact for citizens. We make infrastructure investments the priority zero. We have money to build motorways, railways, to modernize energy and environmental infrastructure, to implement digitization programs in economy, in administration, to invest in education and health infrastructure, so that Romanians will have access to quality health services, which they will benefit from in modern hospitals, at European standards," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. According to the head of state, Romania has "an extraordinary chance" through this 80 billion euros. "Together with the Orban Government, we are determined to make the most of it, for the benefit of Romanians. With a lot of work and responsibility, I am convinced that we will succeed," he said. President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on European funds with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu Virgil Popescu, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos and Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: New measures regarding conditions for entering Denmark; Romania on the list of closed countries The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informed that the Danish authorities announced new measures regarding the conditions for entering the Kingdom's territory, which measures will enter into force on August 1, at 12.00 pm, Romania being included on list of "closed" (...)

National Committee for Emergency Situations to adopt decision on private events at terraces The National Committee for Emergency Situations will adopt a decision on the organization of private events at terraces, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. “We will analyze in the National Committee for Emergency Situations and we will decide on this topic, today, at the latest (...)

PM Orban in Medias: Gov't wants a partnership with the business environment to make the economy more dynamic The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and “really” increase the Romanians’ living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the Automecanica Medias (...)

PM Orban: Gov't wants a partnership with the business environment to make economy more dynamic The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and "really" increase the Romanians' living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the (...)

PSD's Romascanu accuses PNL gov't of losing control over COVID-19 pandemic Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now (...)

Mega Image Expands to Central Romania, Opens Store in Sibiu Dutch-Belgian grocery retailer Mega Image, owned by Ahold Delhaize, continues expanding in the central part of Romania by opening a store in Selimbar, Sibiu, its first in the area.

The Polish LPP brand Sinsay to open in Colosseum Mall a new concept and the largest store in Romania Sinsay, the Polish LPP brand signed with Colosseum Mall to open its flagship store in Bucharest, thus bringing an unique concept to the Romanian market. With a surface of 2000 sq m, the store from Colosseum Mall is going to be the largest LPP store in Romania, Sinsay branded. By... The post (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |