Iohannis: We established priority areas to be funded with EU money; infrastructure - priority zero. President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday evening that at the meeting with the prime minister and several ministers on the topic of European funds, priority areas were established that will be financed with money obtained from the EU, indicating investments in infrastructure. "We discussed the ways in which Romania can access and capitalize on the 80 billion euros, money that we obtained through the negotiations in Brussels. We established the priority areas that we will finance with this money, because we want Romania to prosper in the coming years and this can only be done through massive investments in areas with major impact for citizens. We make infrastructure investments the priority zero. We have money to build motorways, railways, to modernize energy and environmental infrastructure, to implement digitization programs in economy, in administration, to invest in education and health infrastructure, so that Romanians will have access to quality health services, which they will benefit from in modern hospitals, at European standards," Iohannis told a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace. According to the head of state, Romania has "an extraordinary chance" through this 80 billion euros. "Together with the Orban Government, we are determined to make the most of it, for the benefit of Romanians. With a lot of work and responsibility, I am convinced that we will succeed," he said. President Klaus Iohannis had a meeting on European funds with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan, Minister of Public Finance Florin Citu, Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu Virgil Popescu, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos and Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Lucian Bode. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]