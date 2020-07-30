RO football club may sue medical services provider for false-positive COVID-19 tests

RO football club may sue medical services provider for false-positive COVID-19 tests. Romania's second-biggest private medical services provider Regina Maria started internal evaluations after 23 members of football club CFR Cluj tested positive for COVID-19 to find a week later that they were not infected with the new coronavirus. Regina Maria also initiated an external audit (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]