RO Govt. wants new study to evaluate nuclear plant expansion

RO Govt. wants new study to evaluate nuclear plant expansion. EnergoNuclear, the project company set up by the Romanian Government for building two new nuclear reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, has launched a tender for updating the project's feasibility study. The update should evaluate the scenario of a single new reactor and the baseline (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]