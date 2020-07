Romanian gas transporter starts testing Iasi-Chisinau pipeline

Romanian gas transporter starts testing Iasi-Chisinau pipeline. Romania's natural gas transport system operator Transgaz started the technical tests on the Iasi - Ungheni - Chisinau gas pipeline that would facilitate the exports of Romanian natural gas to Moldova, G4media.ro reported. The segment of the pipeline on Moldovan territory, Ungheni-Chisinau, has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]