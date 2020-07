Polish Fashion Group LPP to Open Three New Sinsay Stores in Romania in 2020

Polish-held fashion group LPP , which owns 60 stores in Romania under the brands Reserved, Cropp, Mohito, House and Sinsay, is set to open a new Sinsay store within Colosseum Mall in Bucharest.