 
Romaniapress.com

July 30, 2020

Biggest telecom group in Romania sees 10% business drop in Q2 due to the pandemic
Jul 30, 2020

Biggest telecom group in Romania sees 10% business drop in Q2 due to the pandemic.

Orange Romania, the country’s biggest telecom group, recorded a turnover of EUR 242 million in the second quarter of this year, down by 10% compared to the same period of 2019. The negative evolution was driven by a “significant drop” in equipment sales and a “moderate decline” in service revenues, (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: New measures regarding conditions for entering Denmark; Romania on the list of closed countries The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) on Thursday informed that the Danish authorities announced new measures regarding the conditions for entering the Kingdom's territory, which measures will enter into force on August 1, at 12.00 pm, Romania being included on list of "closed" (...)

National Committee for Emergency Situations to adopt decision on private events at terraces The National Committee for Emergency Situations will adopt a decision on the organization of private events at terraces, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday. “We will analyze in the National Committee for Emergency Situations and we will decide on this topic, today, at the latest (...)

PM Orban in Medias: Gov't wants a partnership with the business environment to make the economy more dynamic The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and “really” increase the Romanians’ living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the Automecanica Medias (...)

PM Orban: Gov't wants a partnership with the business environment to make economy more dynamic The government wants a partnership with the business environment, the Romanian and foreign investors, to make the economy more dynamic and "really" increase the Romanians' living standards, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, at the end of his working visit to the (...)

PSD's Romascanu accuses PNL gov't of losing control over COVID-19 pandemic Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now (...)

Mega Image Expands to Central Romania, Opens Store in Sibiu Dutch-Belgian grocery retailer Mega Image, owned by Ahold Delhaize, continues expanding in the central part of Romania by opening a store in Selimbar, Sibiu, its first in the area.

The Polish LPP brand Sinsay to open in Colosseum Mall a new concept and the largest store in Romania Sinsay, the Polish LPP brand signed with Colosseum Mall to open its flagship store in Bucharest, thus bringing an unique concept to the Romanian market. With a surface of 2000 sq m, the store from Colosseum Mall is going to be the largest LPP store in Romania, Sinsay branded. By... The post (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |